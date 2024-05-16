Left Menu

Sitharaman slams TMC govt for Bengal's 'decline'

Sitharaman slams TMC govt for Bengal's 'decline'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:28 IST
Sitharaman slams TMC govt for Bengal's 'decline'
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress government of bringing shame to West Bengal through industrial and societal degradation, and corruption.

She also alleged that under the TMC rule, the condition of the state has worsened when compared to the Left regime.

Interacting with prominent personalities of West Bengal here, she claimed that though ''Maa, Mati, Manush'' was the slogan of the ruling party, all three - women, land and people - were defamed under the TMC government.

West Bengal's monthly per capita expenditure in both rural and urban areas was among the lowest in the country, Sitharaman said.

In rural and urban Bengal, it is in sixth and eighth positions from the bottom, she said.

''It is lower than the eight northeastern states,'' the union finance minister added.

The industry is dwindling in West Bengal due to rampant extortion and corruption, Sitharaman alleged.

She claimed the state lost chip manufacturing to Assam due to the absence of a proactive government.

''It is the responsibility of the people of Bengal to bring back the glory in manufacturing, which was 24 per cent in 1947, but has dropped to less than 3 per cent now,'' she said.

She criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for depriving the common people.

She also highlighted the financial misappropriation of Rs 2 lakh crore mentioned by CAG in 2021, in the school jobs scam.

About Sandeshkhali where local TMC leaders were accused of sexual assault and land grab, Sitharaman claimed that the TMC government protected the main accused for 55 days and is now trying to intimidate the suffering women. She was alluding to TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's arrest on February 29 after being on the run for 55 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024