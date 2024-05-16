LS polls: Haryana Janchetna Party chief Venod Sharma extends support to BJP

Former Union minister and Haryana Janchetna Party chief Venod Sharma on Thursday announced his party's support to the ruling BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

After chairing a meeting with his party workers here, Sharma announced that the HJP has decided to back the BJP candidates and undertake extensive campaigning for them across all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Two years ago, Kartikeya Sharma, an Independent candidate backed by the BJP, had won the Rajya Sabha polls from the state. Kartikeya is Sharma's son.

Addressing the media here, Sharma while expressing unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and policies, said he is deeply impressed with several welfare schemes implemented by the Centre in the last 10 years.

''These schemes have brought tangible benefits to crores of people from all sections of society in line with the 'Antyodaya' ideology of upliftment of the downtrodden,'' he said.

Sharma said that after deliberations with workers the party resolved that the next five years under PM Modi's visionary leadership are crucial to take the country's development journey to newer heights.

The former Union minister emphasized that just like in 2014 and 2019 when the HJP had supported Modi's policies, his party this time too will campaign across villages, towns and cities to galvanize support for BJP candidates.

''We are confident that the BJP will emerge triumphant in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana...we have full faith in PM Modi's vision and agenda, and extend our unwavering support for the same,'' Sharma said. Kartikeya echoed his father's views, stating that the entire nation stands firmly with the decisive leadership of PM Modi.

''Prime Minister Modi will undoubtedly lead the country for an unprecedented third consecutive term..,'' he said. The Rajya Sabha MP said development under the Modi government is the biggest issue in the ongoing elections which the opposition has failed to counter.

''...Interestingly, the opposition doesn't even have a prime ministerial candidate to pit against Prime Minister Modi,'' he said.

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

