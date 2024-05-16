People of country are demanding change in 2024: Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at BJP and said that the people of the country are looking for a change in 2024. Tejashwi Yadav said, "The people of the country are demanding change in 2024. 'Bharatiya Janata pareshaan hai Bharatiya Janata Party se'. The youth whose paper has been leaked are saying that they would now leak BJP's election. BJP does not talk about work and they do not do any work. They only tell lies. They spread poison in the society. They divide the people and do negative politics."

Taking a jibe on Union Home Minister Amit Shah he said that the home minister should talk about education, poverty and jobs. "People of Bihar need good education. They need good hospitals. They need jobs. They need relief from poverty and inflation. They need relief from migration. Farmers' MSP should be confirmed and their income should be doubled. Amit Shah should talk on these issues," he added.

Notably, the 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest one seat each. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)