Left Menu

SCBA President-elect Kapil Sibal meets Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA.Sibals victory ensures the independence of the Bar, the ruling DMK president said in a post on X. Congratulations to Senior Advocate KapilSibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association On Thursday, Sibal secured over 1000 votes to be elected as SCBA president.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:05 IST
SCBA President-elect Kapil Sibal meets Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Sibal's victory ensures the independence of the Bar, the ruling DMK president said in a post on 'X.' ''Congratulations to Senior Advocate @KapilSibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association! His victory ensures that the independence of the bar and our constitutional values are in safe hands.'' ''We are confident in his leadership to uphold justice and democratic principles that the people of India cherish deeply,'' the CM added.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former minister in the Congress-led UPA government served three times as SCBA president. On Thursday, Sibal secured over 1000 votes to be elected as SCBA president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024