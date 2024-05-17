China will boost appeal of its tourism sector, Xi says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:01 IST
China will boost the appeal of its tourism sector, President Xi Jinping said according to state media on Friday.
Xi emphasised the government's efforts to boost tourism in remarks made about the sector, state broadcaster CCTV said.
