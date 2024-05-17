Rajasthan Speaker to Launch 'Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan' This Saturday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will inaugurate the 'Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan' programme on Saturday, an initiative under which common people will now be able to visit the Assembly.

The general public will be able to enter the Assembly building by showing Aadhaar card from gate number seven between 10 am and 5 pm. They will be able to see the political narrative museum of the Legislative Assembly and the building.

''Under the 'Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan' programme, the engagement of the common people with the Assembly will be promoted. The common people, research scholars, tourists and students will now be able to easily visit the unique building of the Legislative Assembly, which is an example of distinctive architecture of the state,'' he said.

''Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is making continuous efforts to maintain public confidence in the democratic system. In order to maintain the public's faith in democracy and to give them information about its functioning and its rich political history, the programme is being started,'' he said.

''The Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan programme has been started with the aim of making the public visit the House and the museum built in the House and feel proud of its political history, great politicians and democracy,'' he added.

Devnani will show the House, building and Political Narrative Museum of Rajasthan Assembly to 60 girl students of Maharani College on Saturday.

Tourist guides were shown the museum on Friday.

