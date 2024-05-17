"Congress, RJD want to take Bihar back to lantern era": Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that when the nation is entering the 'digital age' under the leadership of PM Modi, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) want to take Bihar to the "lantern era". The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting for the Saran Lok Sabha seat at Dharahra Khurd in Bihar.

Taking a dig at the opposition in his address, CM Yogi said, "The people of INDI alliance want to gain power by creating conflicts among castes and promoting terrorism, Naxalism, and corruption." During this, he also appealed to the public to vote for BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said, "I have come to you from the land of Lord Ram. We people from UP consider Bihar our maternal home because it is the birthplace of Maa Janaki." He further mentioned that Bihar, which gave world leaders like the first President of India Rajendra Prasad and Jayaprakash Narayan, now faces an identity crisis for its youth because of Congress and RJD."

Highlighting the development of Uttar Pradesh, he said that UP also had this 'mafia disease' which has now been completely eradicated. Now, the state celebrates festivals under the double-engine government. Starting his address in Bhojpuri, the Chief Minister said, "Maharishi Dadhichi aur Baba Harinath ki pavitra dharti par raur logan ke vandan-abhinandan kar tani." He mentioned that what could be more fortunate than getting the opportunity to come to Saran on Sita Prakatya Divas.

He emphasized that the four phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed. The same slogans of 'Fir ek bar, Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' are echoing across the nation. Shedding light on the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the CM said that the first gift came from the people of Bihar. "The festive atmosphere was as vibrant in Bihar and Janakpur as it was in Ayodhya." He stated that only those who have devotion towards Lord Ram in their hearts can understand the significance of Ayodhya and the country.

"Ramdrohis cannot understand this because their only aim is to gain power at any cost by dividing castes and promoting terrorism, Naxalism, and corruption. For us, there is unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram and a strong dedication towards the nation," CM Yogi added. CM Yogi said that earlier in UP, mafias used to control the government. They used to incite large-scale riots during festivals like Ram Navami, Holi, Diwali, Shivratri, Janmashtami, and Chhath.

"I decided that since Modi Ji entrusted me with the leadership of UP, I will send these rioters to the abyss. Now, there have been no riots or curfews in UP for the past seven years. Mafias have also been eradicated, and now festivals are celebrated there," he added. Targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, CM Yogi wished for Lalu's health but criticized him for saying that the entire reservation for backward classes should be given to Muslims. He accused Lalu of disrespecting and mocking the Constitution.

He mentioned that Baba Saheb had said that reservation cannot be granted on the basis of religion, but Lalu and his supporters are trying to lay the foundation for dividing the country based on religion. The Chief Minister said that Indira Gandhi had given the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' in 1970. "Now, her grandson is saying he will survey properties. Half of the property given by your ancestors will be taken over by Congress and RJD."

He remarked that the opposition is carrying the spirit of Aurangzeb within them and that they want to impose the Jizya tax. He said that this election is the election of a self-reliant and developed India for BJP, JDU and LJP. The entire election is between 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohis'. He mentioned that these Ramdrohis say that the Ram temple has been built 'useless.' "Lalu's followers are present in UP as well, but they have been dealt with appropriately. Those who were previously in a nexus with the mafia have been sent to hell." (ANI)

