JMM Ousts Sita Soren in Major Shake-Up

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday expelled Sita Soren, sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The party also expelled its Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom, who filed his nomination to contest the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate against sitting JMM MP Vijay Hansdak.

According to an office order, signed by her father-in-law and JMM supremo Shibhu Soren, Jama legislator Sita was expelled for ''anti-party activities''.

''You had tendered your resignation levelling serious and baseless allegations against senior party leaders...As per social media, you have filed nomination for contesting from Dumka seat. Both the turn of events show that you had levelled false allegations against party and senior leaders to contest elections. You are being relieved from all posts, if any, including primary membership of the party for six years,'' JMM said in a letter to Sita.

Sita Soren, a three-term MLA, had joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 20, citing ''isolation'' and ''neglect'' by the JMM since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

Sita said she has already submitted her resignation to JMM and has nothing to do with the party now. ''I have no expectations from JMM... It failed to respect my family, did not even remember my late husband,'' she said.

Earlier, Sita had alleged that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana had ''insulted'' her.

''My husband Durga Soren, who shed his blood and sweat to strengthen JMM, died under mysterious circumstances. I demand a high-level probe into his death,'' Sita had said. Durga Soren passed away in 2009 in Bokaro.

Earlier, a rift in the Soren family had surfaced after Sita had openly opposed any move to make Kalpana the chief minister..

The Jama legislator also alleged a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos.

''The tireless efforts of Shri Shibu Soren, who worked hard to keep us all together, unfortunately, also failed. I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family... I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation,'' Sita had said.

Sita's decision to join the BJP proved a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connect with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main vote base of the JMM. Dumka will go to polls on June 1.

The BJP has fielded her from Dumka Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Sunil Soren, who had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes.

Meanwhile, JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom too was expelled for ''working against the interest of coalition'' and filing nomination from Rajmahal seat.

As per the seat-sharing agreement in the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, the Rajmahal seat went to JMM, which has fielded its sitting MP Vijay Hansdak.

Hembram, the Borio legislator, filed his nomination from Rajmahal to protest against Hansdak's selection by the party.

JMM's Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda had on April 24 filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat, which went to Congress as per the seat-sharing agreement in the alliance. The JMM earlier this month suspended Linda from the party.

Polling for the seat will be held on June 1 along with Dumka and Godda parliamentary constituencies.

