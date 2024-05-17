ECI issues notice to Ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay over derogatory remark on Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia. BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, "I will reply to the notice. I have not said anything wrong for Mamata Banerjee".

The Commission has found his remarks to be violative of MCC provisions and the ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission, in its notice, stated that they found Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and has sought a response by May 20.

The Commission has received a complaint dated May 16, from the All India Trinamool Congress wherein it has been alleged that during a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia, you (Abhijit Gangopadhyay) have made objectionable remarks against Mamta Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress party President and Candidate, the ECI said. The Commission in its notice stated that "on careful examination, the comment has been found to be improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste and to be prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated March 1."

"Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause by 17.00 hrs of May 20, as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," the Commission said. "Mamata Banerjee tumi koto takay bikri how? Tomar rate 10 lakh taka keno? Tumi Keya Seth k diye mukhe makeup koro bole? Mamata Banerjee mahila toh? Aamar mone proshno jaage majhe modhye' (English Transcription), 'Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you're getting your make up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.' (English Translation)," Gangopadhyay made these remarks on May 15 as per the ECI.

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," ECI said. BJP has fielded Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay as its candidate for West Bengal's Tamluk Lok Sabha seat against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had stepped down as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, joined the BJP in March. Voting in the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat will be conducted on May 25 in Phase 6. (ANI)

