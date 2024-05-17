Left Menu

New leader of Wales loses support of nationalists

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru's leader, said he pulled the party out of the deal due to his concerns about a 200,000-pound ($254,140) donation to Gething's party leadership campaign from a firm convicted of environmental offences and other issues. Plaid Cymru's agreement to support Labour in the Welsh parliament had been due to expire at the end of this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:47 IST
New leader of Wales loses support of nationalists
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The newly installed leader of the semi-autonomous government of Wales, Vaughan Gething, was left weakened on Friday when the nationalist Plaid Cymru party ended its cooperation agreement with his Welsh Labour party. Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru's leader, said he pulled the party out of the deal due to his concerns about a 200,000-pound ($254,140) donation to Gething's party leadership campaign from a firm convicted of environmental offences and other issues.

Plaid Cymru's agreement to support Labour in the Welsh parliament had been due to expire at the end of this year. Gething became the first minister of the Welsh government in March and he will now have to muster support from other parties to push through legislation.

The collapse of the Labour-Plaid Cymru partnership follows the breakdown of a similar deal between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens that led to the resignation of Humza Yousaf as Scotland's first minister in April. The Welsh government has responsibility for areas including health and education. ($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024