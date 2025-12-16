Major Cannabis Haul Seized on National Highway 19
A truck driver was arrested with cannabis worth over Rs 80 lakh on National Highway 19. Police seized over 3 quintals of cannabis and charged five individuals. The driver confessed that the cannabis originated from Odisha and was destined for delivery in Bareilly and Punjab.
A significant drug bust took place on Tuesday as law enforcement intercepted a truck carrying cannabis valued at over Rs 80 lakh. The incident unfolded during a routine vehicle check on National Highway 19 near Gopiganj.
Police officials, led by ASP Shubham Agrawal, stopped a container truck for inspection, uncovering several sacks packed with 3 quintals and 78 kg of cannabis. The contraband, reportedly smuggled from Odisha, was intended for delivery across different regions.
The driver, identified as Son Pal, was taken into custody along with charges filed against him and four others. During initial questioning, Pal disclosed that he was promised a payment of Rs 1 lakh for the safe passage of the illegal cargo.
