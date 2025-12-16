Chaos at Haryana Wedding: Dance Show Spirals into Pandemonium

In Haryana's Nuh district, a wedding celebration spiraled into chaos following allegations of misbehavior during a dance performance, police reported on Tuesday.

The disturbance took place on Monday night in Palla village, where a cultural program featured performances by local artists, including singer Salman Ali, a well-known personality and former Indian Idol winner.

During the event, tensions rose when a male guest allegedly misbehaved with the dancers, prompting organisers to respond violently. A video showing subsequent chaos circulated on social media. Authorities indicated the matter was minor and resolved; however, further action depends on potential complaints.

