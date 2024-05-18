"My fight in Gurugram not with any person or party but with problems": Congress' Raj Babbar

By Amit Kumar Film actor and Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Gurugram Raj Babbar on Saturday said that he is not too concerned about national issues but local ones and that he is not contesting against any particular person or party but against apathy.

"I am not thinking about national issues but local. I have an old relationship with Gurgaon. Those who are coming from Delhi don't know that this place is the most backward in the interiors...My fight is not with any person or party but with problems, I am contesting against apathy," Babbar said speaking to ANI on Saturday. The Congress leader expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident in Nuh where several people were charred to death and many were left injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire.

Responding to a question on how many seats will be bagged by the Congress in Haryana, Babbar said that his party would sweep the state. "Gurugram is where people from across the state of Haryana live. It is a city in which people from all over Haryana and people from everywhere can be seen...Gurugram means Haryana and it is also a cosmopolitan city. This is unique...Looking at their response, it seems that Congress Party is winning all 10 seats in the state," Babbar said speaking to ANI.

"People don't want the BJP government this time. All development and small-scale industries in the country developed during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru to the Manmohan Singh government...BJP does not understand the issues that are on the ground," he added. On BJP's slogan 'abki baar 400 paar' Raj Babbar said that people have understood that it is only a slogan.

"BJP people are deceiving themselves. Despite knowing the reality they are talking like this. This is not the way to fight elections among the public...They had shown the trailer of the film 'Hum To Film Wale Hain' in 2014 and people felt that the film was coming...In 2019 they won while waiting for the film and now after watching the film people have understood that the film is not good. So this is a mere slogan," Babbar said speaking to ANI. Responding to BJP's claim that Congress is batting for reservations for Muslims, Babbar said, "They do not trust the law but we trust the law. Why should we talk about something that cannot happen? How can you change the quota of a backward class and a Dalit?"

Babbar is up against sitting MP and former Minister Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP in Gurugram. Also in the fray are Rahul Yadav of the JJP and Sorab Khan of the INLD. The elections to Gurugram are scheduled for Phase 6 of the polls on May 25. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

