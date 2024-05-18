Amit Shah Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Transformation in Election Rally

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation from a state known for producing country-made pistols to one now manufacturing cannon balls.

Addressing an election rally in Lalitpur in favour of BJP's Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma, who is eyeing a second term, the Union home minister said the state started developing only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister.

''There was a time when country-made pistols were produced in Uttar Pradesh. But PM Modi built a defence corridor in Bundelkhand, and now cannon balls are made here,'' Shah said.

He added that ''if Pakistan makes any mistake'', the shells made in Bundelkhand will be used to ''destroy'' it.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's atom bomb remark that has sparked a political row.

''Mani Shankar Aiyar has said Pakistan should be respected as it has an atom bomb and not ask for PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) from the country. But this is Narendra Modi's government. We are not afraid of the atom bomb. PoK belongs to India and will remain so. We will take it.'' In a purported video clip that has gone viral on social media, Aiyar is heard saying India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses the atom bomb. He indicated in the video that if a ''mad person'' comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will have its effect in India too.

While Aiyar has said the video was old and dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign is faltering, the Congress said it totally disagreed with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago.

During the rally in Lalitpur, Shah said that with the completion of four phases of polling, Modi has ''moved towards a triple century'' by winning 270 seats in 4 phases and Rahul Gandhi's INDI Alliance has been wiped out. ''This land fought against the Mughals and the British. Now Bundelkhand also has to fight against the 'desi Angrez' present in our country,'' he said without naming anyone. Urging people to vote in favour of the BJP, the home minister said, ''This election is for the development of the country, for securing the country. This election is an election to protect our religion and culture. This election is to make India great. It is for the welfare of the poor of the country. And to quench the thirst of Bundelkhand.'' Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Shah said, ''In this election, on one side there is the INDI Alliance which has committed a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. On the other hand, there is Modi, who has together served for 23 years as a chief minister and prime minister, but no one can level an allegation of even Rs 25 paise on him.'' ''On one side are Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who were born with a silver spoon. On another hand, there is our leader Narendra Modi who was born in the house of a poor tea seller,'' the senior BJP leader said.

''On one side, there is the Samajwadi Party which opened fire on Ram bhakts. On the other, there is Narendra Modi who is building the Ram temple,'' he added.

Shah said the Congress party wants to divide the country into two halves -- South India and North India but ''no one can break India'' as long as the country is run under Modi's leadership.

Jhansi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

The parliamentary constituency of Jhansi covers three assembly segments of Babina, Jhansi and Mauranipur (SC), all located in Jhansi district, while the assembly segments of Lalitpur and Mehroni (SC) are located in neighbouring Lalitpur district.

In Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, the main contest is between sitting MP Anurag Sharma of the BJP and former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya of the Congress.

Later, while addressing an election rally in Banda in favour of BJP candidate R K Singh Patel, Shah pointed out that this election is between those who had opened fire on Ram devotees and those who built the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. He told the gathering that the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh that had opened fire on karsevaks and devotees of Lord Ram, during the Babri Masjid demolition, and turned Saryu river red with blood, are the same people who have come out today to seek people's votes.

Shah said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and the party's Lok Sabha nominee Dimple Yadav Bhabhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not attend the 'pran pratistha' ceremony at Ram temple as they are afraid to lose their vote banks. Attacking the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi, the home minister said the INDI Alliance members have said they will have different prime ministers on a rotational basis. ''But Rahul Baba this is not a grocery shop, this is such a big country. To run the country, a strong prime minister is needed, one who has a 56-inch chest,'' he added.

Sharpening his attack on the opposition, Shah said, ''This entire 'ghamandia gathbandhan' (arrogant alliance) is an alliance of familists who work only for their sons and daughters. Sharad Pawar wants to make his daughter Supriya Sule the chief minister, while Uddhav Thackeray and wants the same position for his son Aditya Thackeray and Mamata (Banerjee) wants it for her nephew. And, Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.'' The Banda Lok Sabha seat will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

