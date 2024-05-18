Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Promises UCC, Grand Temples if NDA Wins Big in 2024

In election rallies in Bihar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged the implementation of Uniform Civil Code and construction of grand temples in Varanasi and Mathura if the NDA secures over 400 Lok Sabha seats. He criticized Congress and RJD, emphasizing the NDA's commitment to India's development and unity.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:44 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said grand temples would be built in Varanasi and Mathura and the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented if the NDA returns to power by winning over 400 Lok Sabha seats.

He said the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will ensure that Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, returns to the country.

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Siwan Lok Sabha seats, Sarma said, ''We will implement UCC, build a temple on Krishna Janmabhoomi premises in Mathura and establish Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, besides ensuring that PoK returns to India, after winning over 400 seats.'' Hitting out at the Congress and its allies, Sarma said, ''Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad did not attend the consecration of Ram Mandir. They want to send Ram Lalla back to the tent. We must not let this happen.'' He labeled Congress and RJD as ''biggest enemies of OBCs'' for allegedly trying to introduce religion-based reservations in the country.

''Religion-based reservations should be given to Muslims in Pakistan, not India. Lalu Prasad should go to Pakistan to give reservations to Muslims. The NDA will not allow this at any cost.

''The new India of Modi ji does not need madarssa... we need modern schools and colleges that will produce doctors and engineers... not maulvis from madarssa,'' he said.

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi can ''never become PM'', Sarma said, ''He can contest elections in Pakistan and become its PM. He and his party are indulging in politics of appeasement.'' ''The corrupt Congress-RJD alliance is trying its best to stall development of Bihar... they indulge in fulfilling their own interests whenever they get an opportunity. The NDA is breaking their nexus,'' he said.

While BJP's Raj Bhushan Nishad is contesting from Muzaffarpur, Vijay Lakshmi Devi Kushwaha is contesting as NDA nominee from Siwan.

Muzafarpur will go to polls on May 20, while elections will be held in Siwan on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

