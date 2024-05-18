Left Menu

Tarun Chugh asks CM Kejriwal to clarify on whose behest attack on MP Swati Maliwal was carried out by his former personal secy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that Chief Minister Kejriwal should clarify on whose behest attack on MP Swati Maliwal was carried out by his former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that Chief Minister Kejriwal should clarify on whose behest attack on MP Swati Maliwal was carried out by his former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar. Tarun Chugh said, "At the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal the dignity of a woman was being assaulted. His own MP was being kicked, and beaten by sticks and she was appealing for mercy. Medical reports also state that there are internal injuries on her face and body. CM Kejriwal should come out and speak the truth that the assault on his own MP Swati Maliwal by his former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was done on whose behest."

He further said that the silence of INDIA bloc members on this incident was alarming. "Why are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi silent on the issue? Why are the alliance members trying to save the culprit?" he added.

Bibhav Kumar has been detained by the Delhi Police. The former aide of the AAP supremo, meanwhile, emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint. Reacting to the arrest of the CM's former aide, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma posted from her official X handle, "Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested from his house. So, the CM was giving shelter to an alleged criminal.

Bibhav, on Friday, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him. In his complaint, Kejriwal's former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that Swati Maliwal filed the assault FIR against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the behest of the ruling BJP. The AAP leader said that the former DCW chief was being used as a 'pawn' and was made to 'hatch this conspiracy' using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage.

Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case. (ANI)

