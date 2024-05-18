Art 370 buried in 'kabristan', my 'dhakad' govt removed hurdle to J and K progress:PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Article 370 has been ''buried'' in 'kabristan' (graveyard) and it was his 'dhakad' (strong) government that removed the hurdle to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi made these remarks at back-to-back poll rallies in Haryana--Gohana(Sonipat) and Ambala--as he stepped up the attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party should forget the ''dream'' of bringing back Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to J and K. The contentious constitutional provision was scrapped in August 2019.

Addressing a rally at Gohana, his second of the day in Haryana after the one at Ambala, Modi referred to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as a 'Kurukshetra' (battle) in which ''there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other''.

Striking a chord with the locals, Modi referred to Gohana's famous ''Matu Ram ki jalebi'' to target the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it has a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power. ''Ask them, is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi?'' he told the crowd.

''In the 2024 'Kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other,'' he said. ''I want to ask the people of Haryana... who will win?'' He waited for the crowd to respond before saying, ''Your reply has decided 'Phir Ek Baar','' and the crowd went along to say, ''Modi Sarkar.'' Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its ''desh-virodhi agenda (anti-national agenda)''. They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their ''dream'' of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added.

''They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley.'' ''From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now.

''Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it 'lene ke dene pad jayenge' (you will have to pay very heavy price),'' he said.

''Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad di hai....(We have buried the wall of Article 370 in kabristan--graveyard).'' Earlier at the Ambala poll rally too, Modi attacked the Congress and said it was his 'dhakad' (strong) government that removed the Article 370 impedient and as a result, Jammu and Kashmir is now moving on the path of progress.

The prime minister said a weak government could never have changed the situation in J and K.

''Modi's dhakad government brought down the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development,'' he said.

Back at Gohana, Modi said the Congress is out of power for 10 years and therefore they are jittery.

They are remembering their old days when the ''shahi parivar'' used to run government with a remote control, he said, alleging all government schemes used to be in the name of only one family and there was corruption too.

During the Congress rule, he said, firing at the borders and ceasefire violations used to be in the headlines regularly.

But under his government, he said, the situation has changed even though the enemy is the same. It is not Modi, but the power of a vote of people which changed the situation, he added.

Modi said he gave the soldiers, including the brave soldiers from Haryana, guarding the borders a free hand.

The Congress and INDIA alliance are not able to digest these decisions, Modi said. ''They cannot see this situation of Pakistan. Now people associated with the Congress have become Pakistan's spokespersons and are saying the neighbouring country has nuclear bomb.'' ''Tell me, should India be scared of Pakistan?'' he asked the gathering.

''Ye Modi ka daur hai, hum ghar mein ghus ke marte hai (This is Modi's period, we hit the enemy inside its territory).'' He also targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, calling it 'Jamaat of ghotalebaaz'(gang of the corrupt).

''They want power at any cost. And what is that cost? It is the country's security, stability and respect. And five prime ministers in five years. This is their formula to run the government.

''Will the country benefit, if there is new PM each year. What will they do? Will you allow the country to go back to that period of instability,'' he said.

On Ram temple, Modi alleged that the Congress created as many obstacles as it could in order to make those who do 'Vote Jihad' happy.

Referring to the AAP-Congress poll alliance in certain states, he said Congress leaders are holding the ''jhadoo'' (broomstick, the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) in Delhi and Haryana, but claiming that ''jhadoowala chor hai'' in Punjab, where the two parties are contesting elections against each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)