"ECI should be a little impartial...": WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar after poll body issues show cause notice

After the Election Commission of India issued show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, the latter said that he has not received the notice and the poll body should be a little impartial. "I have not received the show cause notice. I will give the response to the show cause notice after seeing it. But, I think ECI should be a little impartial. Mamata Banerjee is hurling abuses in her rallies but she is not getting any showcase notice though we complained. She should not be given relaxation just because she is CM," Majumdar said.

Trinamool Congress had complained to ECI on May 4 that BJP advertisements in some regional newspapers are highly derogatory, false, and an appeal to voters to vote on religious grounds. The Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to Sukanta Majumdar and asked him to submit his reply by 5 PM on May 21.

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," EC said in its notice to Majumdar. Earlier, ECI issued a show cause notice to Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

The Commission, in its notice, stated that they found Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and has sought a response by May 20. (ANI)

