Macron's Visit to New Caledonia: A Mission for Peace Amidst Unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the Pacific island of New Caledonia on Tuesday, a government spokesperson said, just over a week after riots erupted in the French overseas territory, killing six.

Australia and New Zealand were evacuating tourists from the island as the violence left a trail of destruction with looted shops, torched cars and road barricades restricting access to medicine and food. Some 108 Australians and other tourists landed in Brisbane on two government flights, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X. A defence force plane landed in Auckland with some 50 people on board, the New Zealand Herald reported.

More flights were expected in coming days to evacuate some 500 French and foreign tourists in total, France's High Commission in New Caledonia said. The airport, shut since the start of the riots, remained closed for commercial flights.

The protests were sparked by anger among indigenous Kanak people over constitutional reform approved in Paris that would change who is allowed to take part in elections. Local leaders fear the change will dilute the Kanak vote. Macron will meet elected officials and local representatives on Thursday for a day of talks focused on politics and on the reconstruction of the island, aides said.

Macron "will discuss with all the forces in New Caledonia", French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said. "The objective is to ... prepare and anticipate reconstruction." "The president is also going there to re-establish dialogue," Attal said.

DIALOGUE Initial reaction showed renewing dialogue will not be an easy task, all the more so as pro-independence leaders blame the riots on Macron pushing through the electoral reform despite local opposition.

"Here comes the fireman after he set the fire!" Jimmy Naouna, from the Front de Liberation Nationale Kanak et Socialiste (FLNKS) of New Caledonia, wrote on X about news of Macron's visit. France annexed New Caledonia in 1853 and gave the colony the status of overseas territory in 1946. New Caledonia is the world's No. 3 nickel miner but the sector is in crisis and one in five residents live under the poverty threshold.

The island lies some 20,000 km (12,430 miles) away from mainland France, and some 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Australia. The opposition in Paris, former French prime ministers, and leaders of other Pacific islands have also said Macron should not go ahead with the electoral reform, which parliament in Paris adopted last Tuesday.

Vanuatu Foreign Minister Matai Seremaiah urged France to "do the right thing, to resolve all outstanding decolonisation issues" and seriously engage with Kanak leaders. EVACUATIONS Around 3,200 people were waiting to leave or enter New Caledonia after commercial flights were cancelled last week due to the unrest, the local government has said.

Australian officials said passengers were being prioritised based on need. Those left behind were frustrated, said Australian Benen Huntley, honeymooning with wife Emily. "My wife is quite upset, we just want to get home," he said in a telephone interview.

"We opened our hotel door this morning and you could just see an enormous billow of smoke coming off a building in the distance." Queueing to buy bread, the Adelaide couple had seen dozens of gendarmes guarding a petrol station.

Over 1,000 gendarmes and police from France were on patrol and another 600 would be added, France's High Commission said. Three of the six people killed in the unrest were young Kanaks shot by armed civilians, and there have been confrontations between Kanak protesters and armed self-defence groups or civilian militias formed to protect themselves.

"The French Government doesn't know how to control people here," said Viro Xulue, part of a community group providing social assistance to other Kanaks. He said it felt like a return to the civil war of the 1980s and people were scared. The situation on the ground was improving but much more needed to be done, French government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot said.

