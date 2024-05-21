Post-Poll Violence Erupts in Bihar: One Dead, Two Injured

One person was killed and two others were injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the Bada Telpa area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, they said.

The district police transferred Ashwani Kumar Tiwari, the in-charge of City Police Station, to a non-sensitive post for ''dereliction of duty'' following Tuesday's incident, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Saran district police, "An altercation broke out between supporters of the BJP and RJD over allegations of irregularities during polling that happened on Monday in the area, amid which shots were fired. One person, namely Chandan Kumar, was killed on the spot. Two others were injured. Condition of injured are reported to be out of danger." The injured have been identified as Manoj Rai and Guddu Rai, it said.

A case has been registered on the basis of statements given by family members of the deceased, it said.

"Police have so far arrested two persons in connection with the case... and recovered some weapons and cartridges from their possession. A manhunt has been launched to nab other accused," the statement said, adding, internet services have been suspended in the district for two days to prevent a flare-up.

A large number of security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have also been deployed in the area, police said.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya was the 'Mahagathbandhan' candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

After meeting the family of the injured persons in Patna, Acharya said, ''The incident proves that BJP leaders are scared. It's murder of democracy. My three party workers were shot and I want justice. Even during polling on Monday, there was a murderous attack on me. I just managed to escape.'' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the incident, asserting that there is no place for violence in elections. "The administration has assured me that the two remaining accused will also be arrested by this evening," he said.

Senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is seeking re-election from the Saran Lok Sabha seat, told reporters, "The Election Commission must thoroughly investigate the matter. How an RJD candidate entered polling booths in Saran during voting on Monday should also be probed as it is a sheer violation of the Model Code of Conduct."

