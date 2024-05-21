"Congress is promoting nepotism, corruption and appeasement," says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday carried out a poll campaign in support of BJP candidate from the Karnal parliamentary constituency Manohar Lal Khattar. Dhami participated in a sammelan organised at MJR Banquet Hall, in Haryana's Panipat.

Local workers, Uttarakhand Cell and people of Purvanchal society welcomed and congratulated CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. While addressing the public meeting, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lashed out at the Congress party. He said, "On one hand, while PM Modi is taking the country forward on the path of development, on the other hand, Congress, as always, is promoting nepotism, corruption and appeasement in this election as well ..."

"Before 2014 such huge scams used to happen but during the 10-year regime of PM Modi no such scam happened," he added. Dhami further credited PM Modi for enhancing India's global image. "We know that before 2014 how our global image used to be but today Modi ji has worked to make the country's image internationally good," he added.

Slamming the Congress party over appeasement politics he said, "They condemned Ram Lalla's Pran Prathishtha ceremony. They talk about making Sharia law even more strong. They also want to impose an inheritance tax. They will confiscate 50 per cent of the property and will give it to those who serve them as their vote bank. On the other hand, Modi ji talks about inclusive development." Notably, in Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance, with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to the AAP.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. (ANI)

