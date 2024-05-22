Yogi Adityanath Targets Congress Over Inheritance Tax, Draws Parallels to Mughal-Era 'Jizya'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the inheritance tax issue and claimed that it was ''similar to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's 'jizya' that was imposed to convert Hindus to Islam''.

Addressing multiple poll rallies six Lok Sabha seats in the state, he alleged that Congress has plans to ''distribute your property to Muslim infiltrators from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan'' and asserted that the BJP would foil such attempts. The senior BJP leader recounted the development works of the BJP government in the last 10 years and claimed that PM Modi has restored the glory of Treta Yuga in Ayodhya as he referred to the construction of the Ram Temple there.

Urging people to ensure that those opposed to Ram Temple lose their deposits in the elections, Adityanath said, ''This election pits 'Ram Bhakts' against 'Ramdrohis'. The 'Ramdrohis' support terrorism, and Naxalism, threaten India's security, hinder development, steal the rights of the poor, and divide society along caste lines.'' He claimed that not a single terrorist incident has taken place in the country in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, ''Their proposed inheritance tax is similar to Aurangzeb's 'jizya' tax that he imposed to convert Hindus to Islam. This is unacceptable. Not only that, they will distribute your property to Muslim infiltrators from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, the BJP will foil all their plans.'' Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks about the inheritance tax law in the United States while answering to a query on the ''redistribution of wealth'' issue has given the BJP a new ammo to target the opposition party in the elections season. However, the Congress has asserted that it has no plans whatsoever to introduce an inheritance tax.

Adityanath addressed poll rallies in Balrampur district, parts of which fall under the Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency, Azamgarh, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Basti.

In Balrampur, he spoke about various welfare schemes and said, ''In addition to offering free housing to the underprivileged, we have extended similar benefits to the Tharu community. Furthermore, a museum has been built to rejuvenate Tharu culture.'' Hitting out that the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that when the party was in power in the state, ''Balrampur was considered one of the most backward districts in the country but now it is recognised as one of the leading districts.'' In the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath labelled the SP and Congress as the ''masters of terrorists'' and ''patrons of the mafia''.

''Before 2017, every criminal and mafia exploited the public and extorted money, posing a threat to the safety of daughters. Today, the SP is pained as the mafia is punished severely. We must not allow the supporters of the mafia, nor the masters of terrorists, to gain power,'' he said.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, Adityanath continued his attack on the SP and said, ''While the party ordered firing on 'Ram Bhakts' (devotees of Lord Ram) when in power, today flowers are being showered on them in Ayodhya.'' The Munderwa Sugar Mill, which was shut down during the SP rule, has been revived by the BJP government. Four-lane roads are being laid within Basti city to improve connectivity, he said.

Addressing a poll rally in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath said, ''The time has come to make those who had caused an identity crisis in Azamgarh and turned it into a den of terrorists, struggle for every vote.'' The sixth phase of polling in the general elections on May 25 will cover 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh. These are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.

