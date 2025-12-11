Left Menu

Political Temples: Ram Temple Proposal Heights Pre-Election Tensions in Bengal

In the run-up to Bengal's assembly polls, a political clash intensifies with plans for a Ram temple in Salt Lake, echoing Ayodhya. The proposal, led by BJP's Sanjay Poyra, is seen as a strategic move amid competing religious imagery and symbolic gestures from rival parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development ahead of Bengal's assembly elections, a proposal has emerged to construct a Ram temple in Salt Lake, showcasing Ayodhya-like architecture. The initiative is spearheaded by local BJP leader Sanjay Poyra, with plans for a multifaceted complex incorporating social welfare facilities.

The announcement comes on the heels of concurrent religious projects, such as the Babri Masjid-styled mosque, signaling a battle of religious symbolism as parties vie for support. The BJP's plans, which include a hospital and school, aim to merge devotion with public service under the banner of 'Ram Rajya'.

Political analysts suggest these symbolic gestures are a strategic maneuver to energize constituencies. As the civic authorities remain silent, the initiative has already stirred debate, marking the political landscape with sharp religious overtones ahead of the elections.

