Political Temples: Ram Temple Proposal Heights Pre-Election Tensions in Bengal

In a significant political development ahead of Bengal's assembly elections, a proposal has emerged to construct a Ram temple in Salt Lake, showcasing Ayodhya-like architecture. The initiative is spearheaded by local BJP leader Sanjay Poyra, with plans for a multifaceted complex incorporating social welfare facilities.

The announcement comes on the heels of concurrent religious projects, such as the Babri Masjid-styled mosque, signaling a battle of religious symbolism as parties vie for support. The BJP's plans, which include a hospital and school, aim to merge devotion with public service under the banner of 'Ram Rajya'.

Political analysts suggest these symbolic gestures are a strategic maneuver to energize constituencies. As the civic authorities remain silent, the initiative has already stirred debate, marking the political landscape with sharp religious overtones ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)