Pratishtha Dwadashi: A Grand Celebration at Ram Temple

The Ram Temple's second anniversary will be observed on December 31 with flag hoisting on seven sub-temple spires. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend as chief guests. Rituals will begin on December 27, culminating in the grand celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
December 31 will mark the second anniversary of the Ram Temple's consecration, with plans for flag hoisting ceremonies on the spires of seven sub-temples, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

This year's celebration, termed 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', is expected to feature Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as chief guests. Both leaders may jointly hoist flags across all seven sub-temples.

Rituals are set to commence on December 27, including the worshipping of the flags to be hoisted. Preparations are ongoing as all seven temples have recently completed their finishing touches, promising a grand 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

