NCP Criticizes PM Modi for 'Mujra' Comment on INDIA Bloc

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the INDIA bloc of performing 'mujra' to please its vote bank. Modi claimed the bloc aimed to divert SC, ST, and OBC rights to Muslims. NCP's Clyde Crasto questioned Modi's fixation on words starting with 'M' on social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:10 IST
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the INDIA bloc of performing ''mujra'' for its vote bank, and asked whether it behoved him to make such a statement. Speaking at election campaign rallies in Bihar, the prime minister said he would foil the alleged plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. ''They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank,'' Modi added. NCP (SP) Clyde Crasto asked on social media why the PM had a fascination for words starting with the alphabet `M', referring to his earlier comments. ''What is this fascination with the alphabet 'M'? Musalman, Machli, Mangalsutra, Mutton... now '#MUJRA'. Does this behove well for the Prime Minister of India to speak like this?'' Crasto said in a post on X.

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

