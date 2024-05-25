Houthis Delay Government Forces Prisoner Release in Yemen
Yemen's Houthis have postponed the planned release of approximately 100 prisoners from government forces. The release was initially scheduled for Saturday, according to a Reuters eyewitness. The delay adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, affecting both local and international perceptions.
Yemen's Houthis postponed the release of around 100 prisoners belonging to government forces that had previously been announced to take place on Saturday, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
