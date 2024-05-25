Left Menu

Houthis Delay Government Forces Prisoner Release in Yemen

Yemen's Houthis have postponed the planned release of approximately 100 prisoners from government forces. The release was initially scheduled for Saturday, according to a Reuters eyewitness. The delay adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, affecting both local and international perceptions.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:34 IST
