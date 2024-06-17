Left Menu

Eid ul-Adha Celebrations in Asia: Unity, Sacrifice, and Tradition

Muslims across Asia celebrated Eid ul-Adha with prayers and sacrifices. The holiday, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith, saw communal prayers and acts of charity. In Indonesia, unique traditions, such as the 'gunungan' parade and the 'manten sapi' ritual, marked the festivities. Many Muslims also prayed for those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:24 IST
Eid ul-Adha Celebrations in Asia: Unity, Sacrifice, and Tradition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Muslims in Asia on Monday celebrated Eid ul-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, with heartfelt prayers and generous offerings for the people suffering in Gaza due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

One of the most significant Islamic holidays, Eid ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith through the ritual slaughter of livestock, with the meat distributed to the needy. The event coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, rendering it a time of immense spiritual reflection and communal unity.

In countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Bangladesh, Muslims gathered for communal prayers. In Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, preachers urged worshippers to keep Gaza in their thoughts. Unique local traditions added a distinct flavor to the celebrations: Yogyakarta residents scrambled for "gunungan" crops in a bid for good fortune, while in East Java, sacrificial animals were adorned in bridal attire as part of the "manten sapi" ritual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024