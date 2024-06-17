Eid ul-Adha Celebrations in Asia: Unity, Sacrifice, and Tradition

Muslims in Asia on Monday celebrated Eid ul-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, with heartfelt prayers and generous offerings for the people suffering in Gaza due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

One of the most significant Islamic holidays, Eid ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith through the ritual slaughter of livestock, with the meat distributed to the needy. The event coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, rendering it a time of immense spiritual reflection and communal unity.

In countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Bangladesh, Muslims gathered for communal prayers. In Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, preachers urged worshippers to keep Gaza in their thoughts. Unique local traditions added a distinct flavor to the celebrations: Yogyakarta residents scrambled for "gunungan" crops in a bid for good fortune, while in East Java, sacrificial animals were adorned in bridal attire as part of the "manten sapi" ritual.

