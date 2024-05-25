"BJP will emerge as biggest party...": Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of polling, Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani on Saturday claimed that the Punjab will send most Lok Sabha members from BJP and will emerge as the biggest party. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Rupani said, "In Punjab, the decision taken by the high command to contest elections alone and on all 13 Lok Sabha seats has proven beneficial for us. Until now, we used to contest elections in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and used to fight on only three seats... I can say with certainty that the BJP will emerge as the biggest party. Punjab will send most Lok Sabha members from BJP."

"The common farmer in Punjab has no problem, these are people from the unions who in the guise of farmers are playing politics. All the farmers are with BJP," he further said. Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency in Punjab.

"The Congress and AAP are working together to betray the country and Punjab. In Punjab, these two parties are contesting elections separately from each other. On the other hand, they are contesting elections together in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi," CM Dhami said. In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat while BJP secured two seats. In the 2014 elections, the SAD and AAP won 4 seats each, the INC won 3 seats, and the BJP secured 2 seats.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 25 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

