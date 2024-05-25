Left Menu

"BJP will emerge as biggest party...": Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of polling, Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani on Saturday claimed that the Punjab will send most Lok Sabha members from BJP and will emerge as the biggest party.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:53 IST
"BJP will emerge as biggest party...": Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani
Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of polling, Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani on Saturday claimed that the Punjab will send most Lok Sabha members from BJP and will emerge as the biggest party. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Rupani said, "In Punjab, the decision taken by the high command to contest elections alone and on all 13 Lok Sabha seats has proven beneficial for us. Until now, we used to contest elections in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and used to fight on only three seats... I can say with certainty that the BJP will emerge as the biggest party. Punjab will send most Lok Sabha members from BJP."

"The common farmer in Punjab has no problem, these are people from the unions who in the guise of farmers are playing politics. All the farmers are with BJP," he further said. Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency in Punjab.

"The Congress and AAP are working together to betray the country and Punjab. In Punjab, these two parties are contesting elections separately from each other. On the other hand, they are contesting elections together in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi," CM Dhami said. In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat while BJP secured two seats. In the 2014 elections, the SAD and AAP won 4 seats each, the INC won 3 seats, and the BJP secured 2 seats.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 25 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024