U'khand builder's death: Cong demands high-level probe into Gupta brothers' political connections

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday said a high-level probe should be ordered to investigate who is protecting the two influential South Africa-based businessmen arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of a builder here.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday said a high-level probe should be ordered to investigate who is protecting the two influential South Africa-based businessmen arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of a builder here. Satinder Singh alias Baba Sahni on Friday jumped off the eighth floor of his daughter's building and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Based on a complaint by Sahni's son, Ranveer Singh, and a note purportedly written by the deceased, police registered a case against Anil Gupta and Ajay Gupta and arrested them, police had said earlier. The Gupta brothers have been sent to 14-days in judicial remand, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said. ''The Gupta brothers have high political connections. They are also wanted in South Africa. Their activities have always been dubious. But neither the Centre nor the Uttarakhand government has ever acted against them,'' Pradesh Congress Committee president Karan Mahara said. ''We demand that a high-level probe should be ordered to find out who is protecting the Gupta brothers,'' Mahara said adding that the builder's allegedly committed suicide under the pressure of the accused and is yet another instance of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

