BJP not happy with central forces in West Bengal means it's losing: TMC's Abhishek

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP was not happy with the role of the central forces in West Bengal, which meant that the party was losing the Lok Sabha elections in the state.Speaking at a roadshow in Budge Budge in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is seeking a third consecutive term in Parliament, Banerjee claimed the BJP pinned hopes on winning the elections by using central agencies.What transpires so far is that the BJP is not happy with the role played by the central forces.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:55 IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP was not happy with the role of the central forces in West Bengal, which meant that the party was losing the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Speaking at a roadshow in Budge Budge in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is seeking a third consecutive term in Parliament, Banerjee claimed the BJP pinned hopes on winning the elections by using central agencies.

''What transpires so far is that the BJP is not happy with the role played by the central forces. This indicates that BJP is on a losing streak,'' he said.

''The BJP pinned hopes on winning using central agencies. But that has become a distant dream now. More the central forces, the merrier it is for TMC,'' he added.

Banerjee said his party does not believe in ''divisive politics'' and will not allow discrimination of any form in the state.

''This time, a progressive and democratic government will be formed at the Centre and all financial dues of West Bengal will be realised,'' he said.

