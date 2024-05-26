Modi lost self-confidence, faltering in speeches after realising BJP will lose LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost self-confidence and has been faltering in his speeches upon realising the BJP will not retain power at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Sunday.

He described the BJP's allegation that if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre it will put ''Babri lock'' at the Ram temple as a ''dishonour'' of the Supreme Court's decision. Asserting that the INDIA bloc will form government after June 4, the day the votes will be counted, Yadav claimed that along with the Union cabinet, the media will also change.

At an election rally in favour of his party's Salempur candidate Ram Shankar Vidyarthi, the Samajwadi Party chief promised that the Agniveer scheme would be scrapped if the INDIA bloc forms government.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Yadav said, ''When self-confidence is lost, speech falters. He has realised his government is going. Modi can see the PM's post slipping away from him. The victory wave that started in western Uttar Pradesh has reached the seventh phase. Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated.'' Claiming that people's anger against the BJP is at its peak, Yadav said, ''The country's 140 crore people will make the BJP yearn for even 140 seats.'' ''The Modi government has waived industrialists' loans worth more than Rs 25 lakh crore. The INDIA bloc government will waive the loans of farmers and implement MSP for them,'' he added.

Later, at a press conference, when was asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's allegation that the INDIA bloc would implement Sharia law if voted to power, the Samajwadi Party chief did not reply to it. He mocked Adityanath saying, ''Yogi Ji is not a yogi. Did you see Yogi Ji's yoga? One of his legs was wobbling. You will see that after the elections, he will be completely shaken.'' On the BJP's ''Babri lock'' allegation, Yadav said, ''This is a dishonour of the Supreme Court's decision. The apex court should take suo-motu cognizance of the matter and take action.'' Alleging that the BJP want to change the Constitution, he claimed that members of the Bahujan Samaj are now united and are voting against the saffron party.

