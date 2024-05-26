Jihadis across border supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that ''jihadis'' across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for ''vote jihad'' in the country.

Addressing an election rally here in support of BJP candidates in Bansgaon and Deoria Lok Sabha seats, he alleged that the INDIA bloc does not want to take the country forward, but back by several decades. ''Their agenda is not the development of India,'' Modi said.

''In Pakistan, 'duas' (prayers) are being made for the INDI alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress. Jihadis across the border are supporting them. The SP and the Congress are making an appeal for 'vote jihad' here,'' said the prime minister in an apparent reference to a remark by an INDIA bloc candidate.

He said, ''This (INDIA bloc) group is saying that if they come to power, they will reimpose Article 370 in Kashmir. They will repeal the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) which gives citizenship again to the victims of Partition. Whose agenda is this... this is what these anti-India forces want? Modi went on to allege, ''Their agenda is not the development of India. They want to take back the country by several decades.'' Hitting out at the bloc, Prime Minister Modi claimed the ''INDI jamaat'' has been abusing him for his opposition to reservation on the basis of religion.

''I want to remind you that in 2012, the SP in its manifesto had stated that Muslim should get reservation equal to that of Dalits. The INDI jamaat wants to change the Constitution for this. When I ask them (about reservation) they abuse Modi,'' he said, adding he is opposing reservation on the basis of religion.

He accused the SP of doing ''dynastic politics''. ''In the (tenure of the) SP government, mafias had built palaces on public land. But since Yogi Adityanath has come (as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh) the environment has changed. Now, the good days of mafias are over. Houses of the poor are being built in place of their palaces. This is the difference between the BJP and the INDI alliance,'' he said.

Modi also alleged that the Congress ''created roadblocks for countries that wanted to purchase BrahMos missiles''.

Accusing the Congress of always playing with the country's security, the prime minister said, ''Our country makes BrahMos missiles and the day is not far when BrahMos missiles will be made in Uttar Pradesh.'' ''There has been a demand for this (missile) in many countries but the Congress does not like it. Many countries wanted to purchase the BrahMos but the Congress government created hurdles because the 'INDI' people do not want India to become self-reliant in the defence sector,'' Modi said.

He said the ''INDI people want their arms deals to continue, their brokerage to continue, scams to continue.'' Modi added, ''Today we are moving forward strongly towards a self-reliant India in the defence sector.'' Purvanchal will launch an assault on the INDIA bloc in seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister said. Referring to the day of counting of votes of the elections, Modi said June 4 is going to decide the future of India. ''India will begin a new journey after June 4,'' he said.

The BJP has fielded Kamlesh Paswan from Bansgaon and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria in the seventh and last phase of the polls on June 1.

