Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi for 'Mujra' remark, says his speech is faltering due to diminishing self-confidence

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Mujra' remark and claimed that the PM's speech is faltering due to diminishing self-confidence. Speaking with the reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "When the self-confidence is faltering, the speech also falters. There is a decrease in his confidence. And as a result, he is using such language."

The statement by Akhilesh Yadav comes after PM Modi at a rally in Bihar on Saturday said that he is giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, and OBC communities that till Modi is alive, he will not let them snatch away their rights. "For Modi, Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform 'Mujra' (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservation staunchly," PM Modi had said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party for not fulfilling its promises, Akhilesh Yadav added further, "The people of BJP know that the public is going to remove them this time. In the seventh phase, people's anger would be at its peak... All their promises are false. Neither the incomes of the farmers increased nor did the youth get employment. They have crossed all the limits of injustice. Yadav also slammed the BJP for waiving the loans of billionaires, but not waiving the loans of farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav also spoke about the issue of paper leaks in the state and claimed that the government is behind paper leaks as they don't want to employ the youth. "The people of BJP are behind the leak of paper. The government is behind the leak of paper as they don't want to employ the youth. With this, the government has not only shattered the dreams of the youth but has wasted one-third of their life. The people will take revenge for this..." It is noteworthy that more than 48 lakh candidates participated on February 17 and 18 in the constable recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh.

However, on February 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police Police Recruitment and Promotion Board cancelled the written examination for direct recruitment-2023 to the posts of reserved civilian police in Uttar Pradesh Police after the papers were leaked. In the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh's 13 constituencies will vote on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

