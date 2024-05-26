Fuel Fiasco: Bihar CM's Helicopter Interrupts Campaign Trail
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter ran out of fuel during an election campaign in Masaurhi. The CM, along with senior party leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, continued their journey by road. The incident was confirmed by Jha, and the same helicopter returned after refuelling, with no security lapses reported.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter ran out of fuel during election campaigning on Sunday, a close aide said.
After addressing a public meeting in Masaurhi, on the outskirts of Patna, alongside senior party leader and JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, the CM was informed by the pilot that the helicopter couldn't take off as it had run out of fuel.
Consequently, Kumar, along with his party MP and entourage, proceeded to their next destination by road for another poll-related engagement.
The CM had gone to Masaurhi to address a public meeting in favour of NDA nominee Ram Kripal Yadav.
Talking to PTI, JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha, who was accompanying the CM, confirmed the incident, stating that the helicopter required more fuel to fly.
''The pilot told us that refuelling would take some time, So, we left Masaurhi by road to another destination. Later, the same helicopter returned for us after refuelling,'' he said.
Jha emphasised that there was no lapse on the part of the CM's security, as reported in a section of the media.
