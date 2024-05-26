Left Menu

Fuel Fiasco: Bihar CM's Helicopter Interrupts Campaign Trail

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter ran out of fuel during an election campaign in Masaurhi. The CM, along with senior party leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, continued their journey by road. The incident was confirmed by Jha, and the same helicopter returned after refuelling, with no security lapses reported.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:11 IST
Fuel Fiasco: Bihar CM's Helicopter Interrupts Campaign Trail
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter ran out of fuel during election campaigning on Sunday, a close aide said.

After addressing a public meeting in Masaurhi, on the outskirts of Patna, alongside senior party leader and JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, the CM was informed by the pilot that the helicopter couldn't take off as it had run out of fuel.

Consequently, Kumar, along with his party MP and entourage, proceeded to their next destination by road for another poll-related engagement.

The CM had gone to Masaurhi to address a public meeting in favour of NDA nominee Ram Kripal Yadav.

Talking to PTI, JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha, who was accompanying the CM, confirmed the incident, stating that the helicopter required more fuel to fly.

''The pilot told us that refuelling would take some time, So, we left Masaurhi by road to another destination. Later, the same helicopter returned for us after refuelling,'' he said.

Jha emphasised that there was no lapse on the part of the CM's security, as reported in a section of the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024