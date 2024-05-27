"Though Congress leaders are in India, they sing praises of Pakistan": Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit back at the Congress leadership over former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remark on opening Wagah Border for people of Pakistan, saying that though the Congress leaders are in India, they sing praises of the neighbouring country. "Their love for Pakistan time and again shows that though leaders of Congress are in India they sing the praises of Pakistan. The elections are not being held in Pakistan but in India. But their thoughts are such that they want to seek the votes of those who support Pakistan," Thukur said speaking to ANI on Monday.

Thakur pointed out that the Congress always took steps favourable to Pakistan from the beginning and being involved in multiple defence scams. "From the beginning, the strategy of the Congress was such that they converted part of India to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. They could have done so much in our country but they did not. They have repeatedly weakened our Army by taking cuts in international deals like jeep scam, Bofors scam, Augusta Westland scam or the submarine scam. The Congress is known to take cuts in military deals. They did not give One Rank One Pension to former army personnel and now speak about spreading fear and lies among people," the Union Minister said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Congress does not have any love for India or its people. "The most disheartening thing is that their singing praises for Pakistan shows their state of mind and unmasks them. They do not have any love for India or its people. Now they will bring medical patients from Pakistan, which instigates terrorism. But the Congress knows whether patients will come from Pakistan or militants," Thakur said.

Giving details on the heavy-weight decisions taken by the BJP in its tenure, Thakur said, "We did what we said. We abrogated Article 370, CAA law was made, triple talaq was ended, and grand Ram temple was built. We made our economy the fifth largest economy in the world..." When asked by the reporter about the meeting called by the INDIA bloc partners on June 1, Thakur said, "The meeting will be held to cry. This is because people are going to defeat them in a bad way. They are asking for votes in the name of caste, sections and religions. People are going to keep the Congress and it alliance partners below 40 seats. This is because the country wants to move forward and wants a stable government, wants a responsible leader." (ANI)

