Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Merit Medical is recalling unauthorized plastic syringes, US FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that Merit Medical Systems has initiated a recall for unapproved plastic syringes supplied by China-based Jiangsu Shenli Medical Production. The FDA in 2023 recommended against the use of some syringes originating from China as it investigated reports of leaks, breakages and other quality problems with such products.

Brazilian women march against bill tightening abortion ban

Thousands of women protested on Saturday against a bill advancing in Brazil's conservative Congress that would equate abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy to homicide and establish sentences of six to 20 years in prison. The demonstrators marched along Sao Paulo's main Paulista Avenue carrying banners rejecting the proposal, which they call the most repressive approach to women's reproductive rights in decades.

Novo Nordisk CEO to testify in US Senate hearing on high cost of Ozempic, Wegovy

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions said on Friday that Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jorgensen has agreed to testify voluntarily in a hearing focusing on U.S. prices for weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. A U.S. Senate health panel vote that was scheduled for its June 18 meeting, to decide whether to subpoena Novo to answer questions about U.S. prices for the blockbuster drugs, is no longer necessary and will be canceled, Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee, said.

Ukrainian children abducted by Russia left with psychological scars, campaigners say

Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children is an attempt to steal the country's future and has left the youngsters with deep psychological scars, campaigners from Ukraine said on Saturday as they called for international efforts to bring them home. Kyiv says about 20,000 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of family or guardians since the war began, calling the abductions a war crime that meets the U.N. treaty definition of genocide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)