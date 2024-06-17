Lockie Ferguson's Record-Breaking T20I Spell

In a historic performance, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson set a new benchmark in T20 International cricket on Monday. Ferguson's exceptional spell yielded remarkable figures of 4-4-0-3 in a World Cup match against Papua New Guinea.

His record-breaking effort places him alongside Canada's Saad Bin Zafar as the only bowlers to deliver four consecutive maiden overs in the format. The New Zealander's spell began with the dismissal of PNG captain Assad Vala and continued to stifle the opposition's batting lineup.

Despite the match bearing no impact on the tournament's outcome due to both teams being eliminated, Ferguson's feat provided a silver lining for New Zealand. His disciplined line and subtle variations ensured PNG batsmen were constantly under pressure.

