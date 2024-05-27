Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Modi of Power Grab and Corruption in Shimla Rally

During a rally in Shimla, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders of corrupt practices to grab power. She claimed that BJP uses money, bribes legislators, and misleads people. Gandhi contrasted the BJP's wealth accumulation over 10 years with Congress's 55 years in power.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:36 IST
The only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Prime Minister Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices, use money power, bribe legislators and mislead people in the name of God to achieve their purpose, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday. ''Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power,'' she said at a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.

The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning for the party's Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma, asked the public if they would prefer such a leader.

She also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party. The BJP, however, became the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

