Rahul Gandhi Promises Financial Boost for Women, Vows to Scrap Agnipath Scheme

At a rally in Bakhtiyarpur, Bihar, Rahul Gandhi pledged that the INDIA bloc would eliminate the Agnipath scheme and provide Rs 8,500 per month to every woman if elected to power. He expressed confidence that Narendra Modi would not return as prime minister due to growing support for the INDIA bloc.

PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:02 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 to every woman's account in each month.

Addressing an election rally at Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar, he asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, since there is a clear wave in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.

"When the INDIA block will form the government, the Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn," Gandhi said.

The scheme, announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2022, envisages recruiting young soldiers on a contractual basis for four years and retire 75 per cent of them without certain benefits enjoyed by those who were not employed under this programme.

After the formation of the INDIA block government at the Centre, Gandhi said, "From July, Rs 8,500 will be deposited in women's accounts every month. This will change the financial condition of every family. Taking a jibe at the prime minister's 'sent by God' comment, the Congress leader remarked in jest, "After June 4, if ED asks Modi about corruption, he will say 'I don't know anything...I was sent by God'.''

