"He should face SIT probe": Karnataka BJP President on Prajwal Revanna's video

BY Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP President said on Monday that JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual crimes, should appear before the State Investigation Team (SIT) and face the probe. "Prajwal Revanna being an MP should give a clear statement in this case. He should face the SIT probe. This is our demand too," Vijayendra said.

Further, targeting the Karnataka government over the completion of its one year in power, the state BJP president said that their achievement is a big zero. "Congress government has completed one year in power but their achievement is a big zero. There is no development. The law and order situation in Karnataka is deteriorating day by day. The people are asking the question of whether any government exist here or not. CM and Home minister are least bothered about it," BY Vijayendra said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that they have to find out the truth now that Prajwal has agreed to appear before the SIT "I saw the video. The legal process will continue. He has been given all the notices and now we have to find out the truth," he said.

Parameshwara also added that there is no delay in Revanna's case. "There is no delay. The process will take time. We can't just arrest him and bring him back. There is a procedure," he added.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning. Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics."

"When I asked for 7 days time to appear, Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and me in open forums. A political conspiracy was hatched against me, then I went to depression and isolated myself. That's why I apologized, even after that many in Hassan hatched conspiracy against me as I'm growing in politics, by looking at all this, I stayed away," he said. "On 31st Friday, 10 am, I'll appear before SIT and provide all information related to investigation, I'll cooperate with the SIT investigation, I have a lot of faith in judiciary, I believe in god and judiciary, that's why I'll appear on Friday 31st in front of the SIT," Revanna added.

Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. (ANI)

