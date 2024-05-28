Nadda Criticizes Congress Over Reservation Policy at Kinnaur Rally
BJP president J P Nadda criticized the Congress for wanting to give reservations based on religion at a rally in Kinnaur. Nadda emphasized that BR Ambedkar advocated reservations based on geographical and social conditions. He also labeled the 'INDI alliance' as corrupt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh.
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday charged that the Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion.
At a public meeting in Kinnaur in support of BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, Nadda said BR Ambedkar had advocated reservation on the basis of geographical and social conditions of a place and not on religious lines.
''People of Kinnaur are granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation on the basis of geographical conditions because it is a far flung area but the Congress wants to give it to Muslims'' he said.
Hitting out at the opposition, Nadda charged that the 'INDI alliance' is nothing but an alliance of corrupt leaders as all its leaders and allied parties are corrupt and involved in various scams.
The Lok Sabha elections for four seats in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase.
