Left Menu

Nadda Criticizes Congress Over Reservation Policy at Kinnaur Rally

BJP president J P Nadda criticized the Congress for wanting to give reservations based on religion at a rally in Kinnaur. Nadda emphasized that BR Ambedkar advocated reservations based on geographical and social conditions. He also labeled the 'INDI alliance' as corrupt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:51 IST
Nadda Criticizes Congress Over Reservation Policy at Kinnaur Rally
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday charged that the Congress wants to give reservation on the basis of religion.

At a public meeting in Kinnaur in support of BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, Nadda said BR Ambedkar had advocated reservation on the basis of geographical and social conditions of a place and not on religious lines.

''People of Kinnaur are granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation on the basis of geographical conditions because it is a far flung area but the Congress wants to give it to Muslims'' he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, Nadda charged that the 'INDI alliance' is nothing but an alliance of corrupt leaders as all its leaders and allied parties are corrupt and involved in various scams.

The Lok Sabha elections for four seats in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on June 1 in the seventh and final phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024