"INDIA bloc will collapse by last phase of Lok Sabha elections": BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and party's national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, took a jab at the opposition parties on Tuesday, claiming that the INDIA bloc will collapse by the end of the Lok Sabha elections, much like the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), a political alliance headed by the Indian National Congress, did. "From Punjab to West Bengal, the INDI alliance can be seen getting destroyed by the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections," said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "In the beginning of the Lok Sabha elections, an alliance called the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) collapsed. Now this alliance is nowhere to be heard about." "As we move ahead to the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties alliance, the INDIA bloc, is, in my opinion, moving ahead to collapse. This is because, as we move to the last phase, you will see that in Punjab, parties of the INDIA bloc--the AAP and the Congress, are fighting amongst themselves," he said.

"In Himachal Pradesh, there is no INDIA bloc, there is a straight-up contest between the Congress and the BJP there. In Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP and the Congress plays a second fiddle role there," he stated. Adding further, he said, "In West Bengal, the Congress and Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee are fighting between themselves. So it is very clear that from Punjab to Bengal, the INDI bloc seems to be completely collapsing as the final phase of this election approaches.

Earlier in the day, accusing the INDIA bloc of indulging in "vote bank politics," Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised opposition parties for undermining the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), stating that these groups needed to be protected. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained why reservation had become a crucial issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, framing his narrative as a call to safeguard the constitutional principles and the rights of marginalised communities.

PM Modi said that the atrocities committed by the opposition related to reservation came to light after the recent decision by the Calcutta High Court to cancel OBC certificates was declared. Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 where 57 constituencies in 8 states. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

