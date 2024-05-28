EU Ministers Debate Training Ukrainian Forces Amid Uncertainty
EU ministers discussed the possibility of training Ukrainian forces within Ukraine, but no consensus has been reached yet, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. The debate highlights differing viewpoints across Europe on supporting Ukrainian military efforts.
EU ministers debated training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine but there is no clear common position yet, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
"About doing part of the training in Ukraine, there has been a debate, but (there) is not a clear common European position on that", he said in a press conference.
