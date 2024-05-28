Left Menu

EU Ministers Debate Training Ukrainian Forces Amid Uncertainty

EU ministers discussed the possibility of training Ukrainian forces within Ukraine, but no consensus has been reached yet, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. The debate highlights differing viewpoints across Europe on supporting Ukrainian military efforts.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 19:47 IST
EU Ministers Debate Training Ukrainian Forces Amid Uncertainty
JOSEP BORRELL
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU ministers debated training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine but there is no clear common position yet, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"About doing part of the training in Ukraine, there has been a debate, but (there) is not a clear common European position on that", he said in a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024