Left Menu

Key Players Announced for Maharashtra's Legislative Council Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Ajit Pawar, announced Shivajirao Nalawade as their candidate for the Mumbai Teachers constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Elections for three constituencies—Mumbai Teachers, Konkan Graduates, and Nashik Teachers—are slated for June 26, with the term of current members ending on July 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:54 IST
Key Players Announced for Maharashtra's Legislative Council Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced the candidature of Shivajirao Nalawade from the Mumbai Teachers constituency for the next month's biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Elections to three constituencies -- Mumbai Teachers, Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers -- will be held on June 26. The term of the sitting members is set to end on July 7.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced the candidature of Anil Parab from Mumbai Graduates and that of J M Abhyankar from Mumbai Teachers seats.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has announced Abhijit Panse as its candidate from Konkan Graduates constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024