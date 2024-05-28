Key Players Announced for Maharashtra's Legislative Council Elections
The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Ajit Pawar, announced Shivajirao Nalawade as their candidate for the Mumbai Teachers constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Elections for three constituencies—Mumbai Teachers, Konkan Graduates, and Nashik Teachers—are slated for June 26, with the term of current members ending on July 7.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced the candidature of Anil Parab from Mumbai Graduates and that of J M Abhyankar from Mumbai Teachers seats.
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has announced Abhijit Panse as its candidate from Konkan Graduates constituency.
The last date for filing nominations is June 7.
