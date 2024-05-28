Left Menu

French Deputy Suspended for Waving Palestinian Flag in Assembly

Sébastien Delogu, a deputy from France's hard-left Les Insoumis (LFI) party, was suspended from the National Assembly for 15 days after waving a Palestinian flag during a parliamentary session. The act was in protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, which has deeply polarized opinions worldwide. Delogu's pay was also halved for two months.

(Updating with suspension) PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) -

France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday suspended a deputy from the hard-left Les Insoumis (LFI) party for 15 days for waving a Palestinian flag in the National Assembly, bringing proceedings to a halt for about an hour. "This is not tolerable," National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet said as she suspended the session and excluded deputy Sebastien Delogu whose deputy's pay was also halved for two months.

Delogu waved the flag in support of Palestinians amid a barrage of Israeli attacks

on the Gaza Strip in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The war has polarised public opinion around the world with France's LFI positioning itself as a defender of the Palestinians.

"I waved the Palestinian flag in the National Assembly ... because as I speak, France sells weapons, sells parts to supply the Israeli army," Delogu told reporters. "There is a genocide going on there." The incident took place as junior trade minister Franck Riester was answering a question about the situation in Gaza, where Israel's offensive against Hamas militants has stirred global condemnation for the high civilian toll.

