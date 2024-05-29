Tributes to Charan Singh: A Farmer Leader Remembered
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his 37th death anniversary at Kisan Ghat. Dhankhar highlighted Singh's honesty and efforts to uplift farmers and the poor. Singh was recently honored with the Bharat Ratna, contributing to widespread happiness among people in India and abroad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his 37th death anniversary here.
Dhankhar reached the Kisan Ghat this morning to pay tributes to the farmer leader. Describing Singh as a symbol of honesty, the vice president recalled his efforts to uplift farmers and the poor.
''When he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, crores of people in India and abroad expressed their happiness,'' Dhankhar said, according to his office.
Charan Singh was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on Death Anniversary
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Rahul Gandhi remembers father Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary says, "Your dreams" are "my dreams"
Congress Honors Rajiv Gandhi on 33rd Death Anniversary with Anti-Terrorism Pledge
Telangana Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Death Anniversary