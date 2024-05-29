Left Menu

Kejriwal Backs Tewari in Chandigarh, Calls for Defeat of BJP

Arvind Kejriwal campaigned in Chandigarh for Congress candidate Manish Tewari, urging the public to vote against the BJP. Accusing the Centre of mistreating him while in jail, Kejriwal claimed the country is ready for change. He expressed confidence that Modi won't return as Prime Minister.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday campaigned in Chandigarh for Congress candidate Manish Tewari, seeking each vote from the public, even as he accused the Centre of stopping his medicines while he was in jail.

Kejriwal led a roadshow garnering support for the Congress nominee from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The Congress and AAP are fighting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Chandigarh.

With Tewari standing by him in a vehicle, Kejriwal said he is a good friend.

''You have to defeat BJP from Chandigarh'', he said.

''You elected Kirron Kher twice, but did she even show her face.... Give one chance to Manish Tewari and elect him this time. His (Congress') poll symbol is ''panja (hand). Panje pe vote dalne hai,'' he added.

Tewari thanked the Delhi Chief Minister for coming to Chandigarh to join his poll campaign and extend support.

He said that the country is waiting for a ''new morning'' and added, those who are talking of 400 seats will not cross 150 seats, referring to the BJP.

Kejriwal said, ''Modi says Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one is honest in this world.'' ''In jail, Modi tried to break me a lot. He stopped my medicines. I am a diabetic and for the last ten years, I take four insulin injections. When I was lodged in jail, they stopped my insulin injection,'' he alleged.

But the way dictatorship and ''gundagardi'' is going on in the country, it is not a good thing for the country, he claimed.

''They put me in jail to prevent me from campaigning. They thought if Kejriwal will campaign, it will reduce their 20-30 seats. But the Supreme Court allowed me to campaign,'' said the AAP leader.

''After coming out of jail, I went to Mumbai, Haryana, Lucknow, Jamshedpur...I want to give you good news, Modi ji is not coming back as Prime Minister. 'Achche Din Aane Wale Hai, Modi Ji Jaane Wale Hai (good days are coming, Modi is going),'' he said.

Kejriwal is out on bail till June 2 in an excise policy related case.

