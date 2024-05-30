"I'm sure to get more votes than last time": SAD MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal MP and candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Thursday exuded confidence in winning the general elections with a larger margin as compared to the previous elections. Hitting out at the opposition, Harsimrat said that the people are disappointed with Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), adding that in the last seven years they have made promises but never fulfilled them.

"In the last 7 years, Congress and the AAP alliance have made promises but never fulfilled them. People are disappointed with this alliance. During the Akali Dal government, they were getting the benefits of schemes. Now, people are feeling cheated," she said. "AAP was formed two years ago. The people have seen Congress and the AAP. The BJP is not even getting the chance to campaign in the villages. I am sure that I will get more votes than the last time," the SAD leader added.

Highlighting the work done by the SAD government, Harsimrat said, "When I became an MP, I worked for development. However, in the past 7 years under the government of the AAP and Congress alliance, they have not even put a brick anywhere. We made AIIMS, however; they are taking pride in opening Mohalla clinics." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and claimed that people are agitated with the BJP "due to rising prices and unemployment."

"I think we are going to win all 13 seats in Punjab. In two years of our tenure, we made electricity free and we are making good schools, hospitals, and Mohalla clinics, and providing employment. People are very happy about this, so we should be getting 13 seats," Kejriwal told ANI. Both AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA bloc but have no alliance in Punjab.

This time the BJP, which used to be an ally of the SAD, has also fielded its candidate from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency. Key candidates for the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency include Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), Jeet Mohinder Singh (Congress), Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP) and former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu from the BJP.

The voting in 13 seats in Punjab, along with the union territory of Chandigarh, is being held in a single phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. In the 2019 elections, Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state, winning eight out of 13 seats. The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal won two seats each, while the Aam Aadmi Party could only win the lone seat in Sangrur. (ANI)

