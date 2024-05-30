Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Predicts Political Shake-up in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has suggested that significant political changes might occur in Bihar after Lok Sabha election results. He criticized the strained relationship between CM Nitish Kumar and BJP, alleging lack of coordination. Yadav, campaigning on a wheelchair, confidently predicted a major victory for the INDIA bloc and took jabs at PM Modi.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:35 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that ''something major'' will take place, after Lok Sabha results are out, in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed to be ''not going along well'' with ally BJP.

Yadav, who lost the Deputy CM's post as a result of Kumar's abrupt return to the NDA in January this year, made the claim while interacting with journalists here.

''Ever since I made the prediction that chacha (uncle) will take a big decision after Lok Sabha polls, he has not been going out to campaign'', pointed out Yadav, referring to a claim he had made a couple of days ago.

''I have also learnt that it is the Governor who is holding meetings with officials and issuing instructions. On the election front, the BJP and the JD(U) are concentrating on their respective seats, with no synergy'', alleged the RJD leader.

''All these things confirm my apprehension that after June 4 Bihar is going to witness something big (kucch bada)'', said Yadav.

Interestingly, ever since Kumar quit the 'Mahagathbandhan' helmed by the RJD, the RJD leader has refrained from making a frontal attack on the JD(U) president.

During the elections, the young leader has repeatedly sought to fish in the NDA's troubled waters. After ill-health caused Kumar to excuse himself from visiting Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filing his nomination papers, the RJD leader claimed that the JD(U) boss wanted the BJP to be defeated and ''his blessings are with me'' even though the alliance had come to an end.

The young leader, who has been campaigning on a wheelchair, with a belt wrapped around his injured spine, proudly stated ''by the time campaign for the final phase comes to a close, I would have addressed 251 election meetings.

He added ''INDIA bloc is heading for a spectacular victory. The alliance may win 300 plus seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be defeated by his three beloveds (teen Mehbooba) – poverty, price rise and unemployment.

Asked about Modi's planned visit to Kanyakumari for a marathon meditation session, Yadav said ''he might be going to market himself, to get himself photographed. Be that as it may, he must not take the media along for self-publicity. He may meditate to his heart's content but must not take along hindrances (baadha).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

