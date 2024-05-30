U.S. Bars Ugandan Officials Over Corruption and Human Rights Violations

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it has designated five current and former Ugandan officials for their alleged involvement in "significant corruption or gross violations of human rights," making them effectively ineligible to enter the U.S.

In a statement, the department said the designation applied to Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, former minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi and former Deputy Chief of the Ugandan Peoples' Defence Forces Peter Elwelu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)