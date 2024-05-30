Left Menu

U.S. Bars Ugandan Officials Over Corruption and Human Rights Violations

The U.S. State Department has banned five current and former Ugandan officials from entering the United States due to significant corruption and gross violations of human rights. The designated individuals include Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, three former ministers, and a high-ranking military official.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:48 IST
U.S. Bars Ugandan Officials Over Corruption and Human Rights Violations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it has designated five current and former Ugandan officials for their alleged involvement in "significant corruption or gross violations of human rights," making them effectively ineligible to enter the U.S.

In a statement, the department said the designation applied to Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, former minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi and former Deputy Chief of the Ugandan Peoples' Defence Forces Peter Elwelu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024