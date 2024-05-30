U.S. Bars Ugandan Officials Over Corruption and Human Rights Violations
The U.S. State Department has banned five current and former Ugandan officials from entering the United States due to significant corruption and gross violations of human rights. The designated individuals include Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, three former ministers, and a high-ranking military official.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it has designated five current and former Ugandan officials for their alleged involvement in "significant corruption or gross violations of human rights," making them effectively ineligible to enter the U.S.
In a statement, the department said the designation applied to Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, former minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi and former Deputy Chief of the Ugandan Peoples' Defence Forces Peter Elwelu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CBI challenges order permitting information on allegations of corruption, human rights violations
International bodies must take cognisance of human rights violations in PoK: Rajnath
Imran Khan Speaks Out: Human Rights Violations and Political Victimization
Imran Khan Alleges Election Robbery and Human Rights Violations